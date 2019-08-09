Meher backstabs Sarabjit on the wedding day in Choti Sardarni

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Choti Sardarni is high on drama as Meher is forcefully getting married to Sarabjit under the pressure of Kulwant, and on the other hand Sarabjit is unaware of the fact that Meher is not happy with this marriage and also about her pregnancy.

In the upcoming episode, Meher and Sarabjit will be getting married, and finally, Meher will gather the courage and finally talks to her friend interrogating about Manav.

Meher still believes that Manav is still alive and he is missing, and her friends make her understand that if she had gone missing Manav would have gone to find her and thus, Meher also decides to go and find Manav.

And on the wedding day, Meher will decide that she will go in search of Manav and not marry Sarabjit.

Sarabjit will reach the venue for the marriage rituals, and on the other hand, Meher will run away to find Manav.

It will be interesting to see how all will react with this act of Meher and what will be Kulwant’s step after this humiliation.