News

Meher to file FIR against Kulwant in Choti Sardarni

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Jul 2019 08:46 AM

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Colors' most popular new show Choti Sardarni, Meher takes a huge step against her cruel mother Kulwant.

After Kulwant and her sons brutally kill Meher’s lover Manav, they now want to do the same to Meher's unborn child.

Meher has unfortunately lost her love Manav but is not ready to lose Manav and her child.

When Sarabjit’s family visits Kulwant’s house, Kulwant gets busy, and Meher runs away from the house.

Meher intends to file an FIR against Kulwant for wanting to murder her child.

However, as soon as Sarabjit's family leaves, an angry Kulwant slaps her sons and orders them to catch Meher.

It will be interesting to see whether Meher manages to file the FIR.

Tags > Choti Sardarni, Colors tv, Meher's unborn child, Kulwant’s house, FIR,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: Kuhu and Kunal's engagement...

In pics: Kuhu and Kunal's engagement ceremony in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Nethra Raghuraman
Nethra
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Scarlett Wilson
Scarlett Wilson
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Deepali Kishore
Deepali Kishore
Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Juhi
Juhi
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala

past seven days