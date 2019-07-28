Meher to file FIR against Kulwant in Choti Sardarni

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Colors' most popular new show Choti Sardarni, Meher takes a huge step against her cruel mother Kulwant.



After Kulwant and her sons brutally kill Meher’s lover Manav, they now want to do the same to Meher's unborn child.



Meher has unfortunately lost her love Manav but is not ready to lose Manav and her child.



When Sarabjit’s family visits Kulwant’s house, Kulwant gets busy, and Meher runs away from the house.



Meher intends to file an FIR against Kulwant for wanting to murder her child.



However, as soon as Sarabjit's family leaves, an angry Kulwant slaps her sons and orders them to catch Meher.



It will be interesting to see whether Meher manages to file the FIR.