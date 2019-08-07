Meher goes missing on her engagement day in Choti Sardarni

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Choti Sardarni is high on drama. Kulwant is forcing Meher to marry Sarbjit, and he doesn’t know that Mehar is pregnant with Manav’s child. Kulwant is trying her best to get rid of the child before the wedding.



In the upcoming episode, during the engagement ceremony, Meher goes missing from her room.



Kulwant, Bittu, and Rana are extremely tensed when they come to know that Meher is not in the room, and Kulwant is furious.



Meher seems to have run away, as she doesn’t want to get married.



It will be interesting to see if Kulwant manages to find Meher in time.