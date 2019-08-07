News

Meher goes missing on her engagement day in Choti Sardarni

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Aug 2019 08:31 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Choti Sardarni is high on drama. Kulwant is forcing Meher to marry Sarbjit, and he doesn’t know that Mehar is pregnant with Manav’s child. Kulwant is trying her best to get rid of the child before the wedding.

In the upcoming episode, during the engagement ceremony, Meher goes missing from her room.

Kulwant, Bittu, and Rana are extremely tensed when they come to know that Meher is not in the room, and Kulwant is furious.

Meher seems to have run away, as she doesn’t want to get married.

It will be interesting to see if Kulwant manages to find Meher in time.

Tags > Choti Sardarni, Meher, Manav, Colors tv, Kulwant, Sarabjit, unborn child, relationship, upcoming episode, TellyChakkar, Spoiler Alert,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Aasma Siddique
Aasma Siddique
Elli Avram
Elli Avram
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi

past seven days