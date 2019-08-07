News

Meher reveals the truth to Sarabjit on their wedding night in Choti Sardarni

07 Aug 2019 10:00 AM

MUMBAI: In Colors' popular show Choti Sardarni, Meher has agreed to marry Sarabjit.

While the pre-wedding rituals are on, Kulwant emotionally blackmails and tortures Meher.

Finally, Meher and Sarabjit get married.

But the biggest turning point in the story is yet to come.

Meher tries every possible way to reveal the truth to Sarabjit before the wedding, but she fails.

On her wedding night with Sarabjit, Meher finally reveals her past to him.

Along with this major shocker, Meher tells him to consider her as only Param's mother and not his wife.

It will be interesting to see how Sarabjit reacts upon knowing Meher's truth.

