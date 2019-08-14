News

Meher starts a new life with Sarabjit in Choti Sardani

MUMBAI: Meher will finally get married to Sarabjit in daily soap opera Choti Sardarni.

Meher and Sarabjit's destiny brings them together even after Meher tried hard to escape the marriage.

Meher accepts this marriage as the decision of her destiny and thus tie the knot with Sarabjit.

Meher has an emotional vidaayi from the family, as she shares a strong bond with her elder brother.

Meher feels blessed that Sarabjit understood her past and supported her.

She thus decides to start a new life with him.

past seven days