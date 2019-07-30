Meher to take revenge against Kulwant in Choti Sardarni

MUMBAI: Colors' Choti Sardarni is seeing a women-centric storyline where Meher is fighting her own family to protect her unborn child.



Her ruthless mother Kulwant, who killed Manav, now wants to kill their unborn child.



Meher failed to protect Manav but takes an oath to save their child.



However, Kulwant desperately wants Meher to abort her child and marry Sarabjit.



When Sarabjit’s family visits Kulwant, Meher runs away from home to file an FIR against Kulwant but fails.



Her brothers catch Meher, and now, Kulwant forces her to marry Sarabjit.



In the upcoming episode, Amrita, who is Meher’s bhabhi, also requests her to agree for the marriage just to save her child from Kulwant’s wrath.



Kulwant forces Meher for an abortion, but Meher does not agree. Left with no other option, Meher agrees to marry Sarabjit just to give new life to Manav’s and her child and to take revenge against Kulwant for killing her love.