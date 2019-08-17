News

Meher tries to move on from her past in Choti Sardarni

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Aug 2019 09:15 AM

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Choti Sardarni, Meher passes the test given by Maasi and proves that she is the perfect daughter-in-law for the family and the ideal wife for Sarabjit.

Further, Sarabjit promises to support Meher for a lifetime.

The wedding day arrives, and Meher cannot stop thinking about Manav.

In her imagination though, Manav comes to Meher and informs her that he was her past and that she now has to make Sarabjit her future.

Meher thus steps ahead to marry Sarabjit.

Will Sarabjit be able to fulfill his promise?

Stay tuned to know.

Tags > Meher, Choti Sardarni, Maanav, Sabarjit, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Maheshwaris all set for Kuhu and Kunal's...

Maheshwaris all set for Kuhu and Kunal's wedding
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal

past seven days