Meher tries to move on from her past in Choti Sardarni

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Choti Sardarni, Meher passes the test given by Maasi and proves that she is the perfect daughter-in-law for the family and the ideal wife for Sarabjit.

Further, Sarabjit promises to support Meher for a lifetime.

The wedding day arrives, and Meher cannot stop thinking about Manav.

In her imagination though, Manav comes to Meher and informs her that he was her past and that she now has to make Sarabjit her future.

Meher thus steps ahead to marry Sarabjit.

Will Sarabjit be able to fulfill his promise?

Stay tuned to know.