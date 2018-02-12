Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Mehul Buch in Gul Khan and Nilanjana Purkayasstha’s next

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
12 Feb 2018 06:00 PM

The veteran actor Mehul Buch is all set to make his comeback on Television.

Mehul is a celebrated actor in the TV industry and is known for his stint in Star Plus’ Pyaar Ka Dard Hai… Mehul has also been part of the famous family movie 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai.'

We have learnt that he will be soon seen in Gul Khan (4 Lions) and Nilanjana Purkayasstha’s (Invictus T Mediaworks) upcoming project for Star Plus. It will feature Mohit Malik and Anjali Anand as the main leads.

According to the media reports, the story is mostly an adaptation of the Star Jalsa show 'Potol Kumar Gaanwala.'

As per the plot, it will revolve around a girl who would be a talented singer in search of her musician father.

Our source informs us that, the girl’s father will be played by Mehul Buch.

When contacted Mehul, he shared, “Yes, I am in talks with them but I cannot divulge any details about my character yet.”

Stay tuned to this space for more updates on this and much more!

