Meiyang Chang to host THIS show for Epic Channel!

By TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jul 2019 06:10 PM

MUMBAI: Meiyang Chang has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. He started his career as a singer, turned host and later enthralled the audience with his acting chops. He is now geared up for a new project.

After starring in Zee5’s Bombers, he will soon be back as a host with Epic Channel’s new show. According to reports, Epic Channel is launching a new quiz based show for school students. The show is being titled as EPIC India Quiz Challenge. The makers of the show have roped in Meiyang Chang for presenting the show. It will be a quiz competition specially created for intelligent students from Class 5th to 10th. The show will see different schools participating from across the country.

Meiyang is known for films like Badmaash Company, Sultan, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, Paltan and Bharat.

