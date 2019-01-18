Melanie Pais and Shahab Khan to enter Star Plus' Ishqbaaaz

MUMBAI: The makers at 4 Lions Films are roping in a bunch of actors for its popular show Ishqbaaaz.



TellyChakkar broke the news about talented actress Rinku Karmarkar roped in to play the negative lead in the show.



Now, we have information about two more actors who have joined the cast of Ishqbaaaz.



They are Jodha Akbar fame Melanie Pais and Shahab Khan, who is known for his stint in Pratigya.



According to our sources, Melanie and Shahad will be a part of new heroine Niti Taylor's family. Melanie will play Bhabhi, and Shahab will essay the role of Chacha in the show.



We could not get through to the actors for their comments.



Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!