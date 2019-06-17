Memes and wow! Fans definitely love Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj in ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’!

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagi Kay has been a classic in the history of Indian television and the love it is receiving, even now is a testimony to the fact how much people love the prime show! Actor Karan Singh Grover has become the talk of the town as he will be essaying the role of Mr Bajaj in the second innings of the show and the fans cannot stop gushing over the actor playing the iconic baddie where memes are stealing the show away!

With a plethora of memes taking over the internet like a storm, the netizens are pouring in all their appreciation for Karan Singh Grover being the choice for the role. More so, the actor is being hailed as the “perfect one”. For being called the ‘gentleman goals’ to Karan’s fierce first look, he is not just winning the internet but also, our hearts!

Kasautii Zindagi Kay was one of the most popular shows on the telly for a very long time. The show became iconic and Mr Bajaj was one character who was loved even though he was an antagonist. Actor Ronit Roy originally played the role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay that ran from 2001 to 2008 and the second run of the show which recently started airing on television will witness Karan Singh Grover portraying the same role.

Meanwhile, two promos introducing Mr Bajaj was out recently which have piqued the interests of the audience. In one of the video clips, Mr Bajaj is seen making a dramatic entry jumping from a skyscraper while unveiling the logo of his company which is making the go gaga, already.