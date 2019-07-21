News

Men don't need to scream about equality: Anusha

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Jul 2019 03:30 PM

MUMBAI: Popular TV host and video jockey Anusha Dandekar feels there is not a need for men to scream from their rooftops about equality or empowerment.

Instead, it is basic understanding.

"We don't need men to scream from their rooftops about equality or empowerment. Its just the basic understanding between both species -- male and female," Anusha said.

"So, we don't need you to scream about it but just do it," she added.

On how she became a veejay, Anusha said: "When I wanted to become a veejay, I told everyone at the age of nine that it is what I was going to do, and at the age of 19, that's what I was."

Anusha was speaking on the show, "11 Mantras of Being Unstoppable with Ananya".

singer Kanika Kapoor also looked back at her journey in the industry on the show.

"I grew up in Lucknow in a non-Bollywood family. My parents let me explore music, which was nowhere near a traditional family set-up. A lot of eyebrows were raised because my parents let me do what I wanted to do. They inspired me and pushed me to live my dream and gave me the best opportunity possible," said Kanika.

(SOURCE :IANS)

 

Tags > Anusha Dandekar, Karan Kundra, Love School, MTV,

In Pictures: &TV Actors try the face app

In Pictures: &TV Actors try the face app
