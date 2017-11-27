Hot Downloads

Men need to learn to respect women, says Meghna 'Ammaji' Malik

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Nov 2017 02:01 PM

Actress, Meghna Malik says that there are many dos and don'ts for girls and that should change. 

Meghna is seen as Ammaji who is the voice of marginalised women in the show Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani on Colors.

Asked about the evils she would like to get rid of, Meghna told IANS, "There are many things that need to be changed. Slowly, the changes are happening around us. We are probably among the privileged ones who can voice what we want and don't want. However, I have noticed that the dos and don'ts are only for the girls," Meghna told IANS.

"It starts from the family. They need to communicate to their boys. Boys need to learn to respect women in their society or workplace. We can easily say that the police or the government should do this. I agree that concrete strategies are required but certain things need to be done in your own family," she added.

On the dos and don'ts, she said, "Girls are told to come home on time and be careful but the dialogue between family members needs to happen to bring in a change in the society. Behind every daughter, I would say there is a great father."

She describes her character - Ammaji as a 'powerful, intense and strong woman'. She inspires women to achieve their goals.

Can shows change people's mindset?

On this Meghna said, "Television...meaning daily soaps, is not here to reform the society. That is not the objective. The objective is to basically entertain people. But if a show highlights those problems then you feel that the audience will relate to it all the more.

And you might even touch their hearts. If you are able to bring in change even in a single person's thought pattern, then there is some hope."

(Source: IANS) 

Meghna Malik, Colors tv, Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani, Men need to learn to respect Women

