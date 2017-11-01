The makers of Sony TV’s mythological drama Mere Sai has made sure to focus their storyline on women empowerment. The series tracks the life of Sai Baba at his place, Shirdi. TellyChakkar has some spoilers for the loyal fans of the show.

We hear that the historical daily will throw light on certain social issues related to women and thus the upcoming track will focus on Sai Baba’s follower, Jipri.

According to a reliable source, in the coming episodes, Baba (Abeer Soofi) will motivate Jipri, who hails from a backward caste, to focus on her education. And at that time, in the rural parts of the country, it was unimaginable to see a girl pursuing education.

Since school’s admin, Kulkarni, will be against the idea of girls going to school, Sai will open a school in Shirdi for them. This step of Sai will help Jipri to study.

The show will also raise questions against dowry system through the upcoming sequences.

The source further shared that in the coming episode, Mahalsapati’s daughter Yamuna’s marriage will get fixed. Once the marriage will get fixed, herwould be in-laws will demand for a huge amount of dowry from the family. “They will ask for 100 tola gold. As the family will not be able to afford the huge amount, Sai Baba will come to help the family,” informed our source.

The Dashami Productions’ venture is righteously educating its viewers. How will the tracks transpire in an entertaining drama will be something worth watching.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more such interesting updates on your favorite show.