Meri Durga is a big break for me: Aishwarya Sharma

Actress Aishwarya Sharma is presently playing the 'big sister' role to elan in Star Plus' Meri Durga (Paperback Films).

Aishwarya who is basically from Madhya Pradesh always harboured dreams of becoming an actor, but went on to pursue an academic career as an engineer. However, when opportunities knocked on her door, she emphatically won the confidence of her parents to seek a career in acting.

Says Aishwarya, "I set foot to Mumbai looking for a big break. And after two years of struggle in Mumbai, I am excited to have got a show like Meri Durga."

Aishwarya has been part of shows Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman, Jaanbaaz Sindbad, Suryaputra Karn and Bal Krishna.

For Aishwarya, her role models in acting are Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Om Puri, Irrfan Khan and Naseeruddin Shah.

Being a pro Kathak dancer, Aishwarya derived the nuances of acting as part of her dance schedule 'Abhinaya'. "For me, emotional roles come easily. Also I feel I can pull a psychic character very well."

Aishwarya is very much unlike her on-screen character of Amruta in Meri Durga."Amruta is very simple and innocent. But I am not like her. Hence I have had to work on my character a lot."

The girl learns everyday on the set from senior actors Amardeep Jha, Vickey Ahuja and others. "The show is a huge break for me, especially because it's on Star Plus and Ravindra Gautam Sir is heading it."

On her on-screen sister, played by Ananya Agarwal, Aishwarya averse, "We bond really well. She is like my real sister, very cute and pleasing."

We hope you achieve great laurels, Aishwarya.