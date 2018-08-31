News

Meri Durga fame Urfi Javed new lead of Jiji Maaa

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Aug 2018 01:14 PM
MUMBAI: Star Bharat's Jiji Maa will soon witness a new entry. The makers at Jay Mehta productions have been working on a new track that will be weave in a new character.

Urfi Javed will be entering the daily soap. According to a reliable source, Urfi will play an integral character who is also going to be the new parallel lead in the narrative.
Apparently, her character will be shown as positive initially but turn negative soon.

'She has been finalized yesterday itself, after a hectic round of auditions, which has been going on for a month,' a source adds. The actress has completed the look test and would start the shooting soon.

Urfi made her TV debut with Star Plus' Meri Durga.  She was last seen in SAB TV's Partners.

Jiji Maa has been the dark horse of 2018. The story and its characters  have clicked well with the masses.

It features Pallavi Pradhan, Tanvi Dogra, and Dishank Arora as primary characters.

We couldn't reach out to Urfi and Kinnari Mehta for their comments.
 
Tags > JiJi Maa, Urfi Javed, Star Plus, Meri Durga, SAB TV, partners, Dishank Arora, Pallavi Pradhan, Tanvi Dogra, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choice winner

Slideshow

Anurag Kashyap hosts Laila Majnu screening for...

Anurag Kashyap hosts Laila Majnu screening for Filmmakers
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Nethra Raghuraman
Nethra
Rucha Gujrati
Rucha Gujrati
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Rithvik Dhanjani
Rithvik Dhanjani
Tulip Joshi
Tulip Joshi
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma

poll

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days