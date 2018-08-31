Meri Durga fame Urfi Javed new lead of Jiji Maaa

MUMBAI: Star Bharat's Jiji Maa will soon witness a new entry. The makers at Jay Mehta productions have been working on a new track that will be weave in a new character.



Urfi Javed will be entering the daily soap. According to a reliable source, Urfi will play an integral character who is also going to be the new parallel lead in the narrative.

Apparently, her character will be shown as positive initially but turn negative soon.



'She has been finalized yesterday itself, after a hectic round of auditions, which has been going on for a month,' a source adds. The actress has completed the look test and would start the shooting soon.



Urfi made her TV debut with Star Plus' Meri Durga. She was last seen in SAB TV's Partners.



Jiji Maa has been the dark horse of 2018. The story and its characters have clicked well with the masses.



It features Pallavi Pradhan, Tanvi Dogra, and Dishank Arora as primary characters.



We couldn't reach out to Urfi and Kinnari Mehta for their comments.

