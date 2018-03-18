Meri Durga’s wrap up party leaves Paras Kalnawat teary eyed

Mumbai: Now, now, now…what is really happening in the Tellydom folks?



One after another, shows have been pulled off air like rotten apples falling on the ground. After enjoying a mighty run of 390 episodes, Star Plus show Meri Durga has finally faced the axe.



Based on the backdrop of sports, the show revolves around the life of Durga - an athlete and her life struggles. It traced the journey of a girl who aspired to become a runner. The show which initially starred child actor Ananya Agarwal and Yash Mistry in titular roles later featured Srishti Jain and Paras Kalnawat as the story progressed.



The show is in its last leg and as the show goes off-air tomorrow (17 March), Tellychakkar.com got in touch with Paras to know his experience and cherished moments on Meri Durga.

Paras averred, "Meri Durga is my first show but definitely not the last! The experience was overwhelming. It was a learning experience. I still remember my first day of shoot when I thought I’d be all by myself. Today, I take back co-actors who are like my family – Meri Durga family.”



He further added, “The love that I’ve received from fans is unbelievable. I never imagined people would love me so much. I’ve made wonderful friends on the show like Srishti, Ashna and also found a mother figure in Dolly ji. And ofcourse Urfi, with whom I fell in love here. I cannot thank my producers, Pradeep sir and RG sir enough for this.”



Paras also shared, "I couldn’t help but control my tears at the wrap up party. I am so attached to everyone be it the assistant directors, DOP’S, directors... even the spot dada. Everyone is a family. I have two families now! Also, in the last few days of shooting I met this wonderful actor who I used to watch on-screen during my childhood days - Mr. Apurva Agnihotri. He taught me how grounded you need to be even after years and years of work and success.”TellyChakkar wishes the entire team of Meri Durga best wishes for their future endeavours.