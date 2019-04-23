News

Mia electrocutes Kullfi in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Apr 2019 08:07 PM
MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kullfi Kumar Bajewala is high on drama. Kullfi and Amyra are at loggerheads, as they both are participating in the same singing competition.

The ongoing track focuses on Kullfi and Amyra's fight to win the title of Little Superstar.

In the upcoming episode, Kullfi is electrocuted by a mike, and this leaves everyone shocked.

But what’s even more shocking is that this is not done by Amyra but Mia.

Mia intended to electrocute Kullfi so that Sikandar sees her faint and then accepts his blood relation with her. She wants him to accept Kullfi as his daughter in front of everyone.

The incident takes away Kullfi’s voice. It will be interesting to see how Sikandar helps Kullfi regain it.
Tags > Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Sikandar, Amyra, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Upcoming Episode, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Spoiler alert, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Written Upodates, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Star Plus, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Storyline, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Debina Bonnerjee's star-studded birthday bash

Debina Bonnerjee's star-studded birthday bash
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Rahul Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan

past seven days