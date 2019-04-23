Mia electrocutes Kullfi in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kullfi Kumar Bajewala is high on drama. Kullfi and Amyra are at loggerheads, as they both are participating in the same singing competition.



The ongoing track focuses on Kullfi and Amyra's fight to win the title of Little Superstar.



In the upcoming episode, Kullfi is electrocuted by a mike, and this leaves everyone shocked.



But what’s even more shocking is that this is not done by Amyra but Mia.



Mia intended to electrocute Kullfi so that Sikandar sees her faint and then accepts his blood relation with her. She wants him to accept Kullfi as his daughter in front of everyone.



The incident takes away Kullfi’s voice. It will be interesting to see how Sikandar helps Kullfi regain it.