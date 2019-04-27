Mia's dangerous plan for Sikandar in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

MUMBAI:The ongoing track of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is high on drama. Kulfi and Amyra are participating in the same singing competition, whereas Sikandar is in a dilemma about whom to support. Meanwhile, Kullfi has lost her voice, and both Kullfi and Sikandar are tensed about this.

In the upcoming episode, Mia has a deadly game plan against Sikandar. She makes an offer to him.



Sikandar agrees to Mia’s plan, as he thinks that it is the best possible way to get Kullfi’s voice back.



Sikandar is ready to risk his life for Kullfi, but Mia is planning to turn the fake accident into reality.



Mia wants to kill Sikandar, and she plans things in such a way that it will look like a fake incident.



It will be interesting to see if Kullfi’s voice comes back. And will Mia succeed in her plan to harm Sikandar?