Mihika to marry Raman in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein?

Mumbai, 01, February 2018: Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Balaji Telefilms) has some intense drama going on amidst Raman’s (Karan Patel) memory loss and Simmi’s (Shireen Mirza) scheme to throw Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) out of her brother’s life.

Mihika (Avantika Hundal) has suddenly turned negative and has gone all out against her sister, Ishita out of the blue. She has teamed up with Simmi and Param and is equally hell bent on Ishita’s downfall.

The current episodes showcase how Mihika asked Ishita to sign divorce papers and the latter refused to do so. Ishita also challenged Mihika that she would only do it if she managed to get a signature from Raman on the papers.

Also, in one of the sequences, Mihika told Simmi that she no longer considers Raman her ‘jiju’ and that she will now call him by his first name. After a brief discussion between Simmi and Raman, the latter has agreed to get re-married and with this, Mihika is on a spree to find a suitor for the man.

The upcoming episodes will turn out to be quite absorbing as Simmi will turn vicious so much so that she will propose Mihika’s name for the matrimony. Also Param (Anurag Sharma) will set up a plan such that Ishita will assume that things are working in her favour but it will be otherwise.

