Mihika solves Dr. Sunita's clue about Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama. Ishita has pretended to admit herself in a mental asylum so that she can reach Raman, who has been kidnapped by Arjit.

In the upcoming episode, the Bhalla family is worried for Ishita and Raman, who are both missing.

Unfortunately, Arjit learns about Ishita's plan and thus gets her drugged by her doctor friend Sunita, who follows his instructions because he has kidnapped her daughter.

However, Mihika and Simmi go to meet Dr. Sunita and ask her regarding Ishita's whereabouts.

Dr. Sunita panics and leaves a scribbled note behind. Mihika deciphers the note and finally comes to know that Ishita is still at the asylum and that her life is in danger.

Mihika, Simmi, Mani, Yug, and Alia are shocked to know this.

Will they reach in time to save Ishita?