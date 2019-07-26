News

Mihika solves Dr. Sunita's clue about Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Jul 2019 12:58 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama. Ishita has pretended to admit herself in a mental asylum so that she can reach Raman, who has been kidnapped by Arjit.

In the upcoming episode, the Bhalla family is worried for Ishita and Raman, who are both missing.

Unfortunately, Arjit learns about Ishita's plan and thus gets her drugged by her doctor friend Sunita, who follows his instructions because he has kidnapped her daughter.

However, Mihika and Simmi go to meet Dr. Sunita and ask her regarding Ishita's whereabouts.

Dr. Sunita panics and leaves a scribbled note behind. Mihika deciphers the note and finally comes to know that Ishita is still at the asylum and that her life is in danger.

Mihika, Simmi, Mani, Yug, and Alia are shocked to know this.

Will they reach in time to save Ishita?

Tags > Yeh Hai Mohabaatein, Mihika, Dr. Sunita, Ishita, Yug, Alia, Simmi, Karan, Raman, Arjit, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Rajev Paul
Yashashri Masurkar
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma

past seven days