Hot Downloads

Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Shivangi Joshi
Shivangi Joshi
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who is the hottest hunk of 2017?

Who is the hottest hunk of 2017?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who is the hottest diva of 2017?

Who is the hottest diva of 2017?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Mika dedicates his success to Khiladi Akshay Kumar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Dec 2017 07:16 PM

Singer Mika Singh, who has given hit Bollywood songs like Subha hone na de and Bas ek kinng, has dedicated his success to actor Akshay Kumar.

The singer was invited to The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (Star Plus) to extend support to finalist Abhishek Walia.

Mika's entry was a surprise act. He entered during the time host Elli AvrRam was announcing the next act, read a statement.

Mika said: "It is an honour to be here on this show with Akshay because believe it or not, most of my hit songs till date have featured him and so I dedicate my success in this industry to him."

The finale of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge will air on 30 December.

(Source: IANS) 






Tags > Mika Singh, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Star Plus, Elli AvrRam, Abhishek Walia,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top