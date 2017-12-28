Mika dedicates his success to Khiladi Akshay Kumar

Singer Mika Singh, who has given hit Bollywood songs like Subha hone na de and Bas ek kinng, has dedicated his success to actor Akshay Kumar.

The singer was invited to The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (Star Plus) to extend support to finalist Abhishek Walia.

Mika's entry was a surprise act. He entered during the time host Elli AvrRam was announcing the next act, read a statement.

Mika said: "It is an honour to be here on this show with Akshay because believe it or not, most of my hit songs till date have featured him and so I dedicate my success in this industry to him."

The finale of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge will air on 30 December.

(Source: IANS)



