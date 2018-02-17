Mika Singh calls for a Daawat with Super Dancer Chapter 2 contestants

Mumbai: Popular singers Mika Singh and Daler Mehndi were awestruck with Super Dancer Chapter 2 contestants’ performances which will be aired this Saturdayand Sunday.

Mika Singh, known for his top songs like Agal Bagal and Aaj Ki Party to name a few, was so impressed with the talent these future superstars have that he invited all the contestants at his residence for a Daawat. The contestants were seen having a good time to showcase their signature moves and singing with the talented singer.

Sharing his experience, Mika Singh said, “I was glad to be a part of Super Dancer Chapter 2 with my brother Daler Mehndi to witness extraordinary talent. The kids are so energetic and are the future superstars. When I saw their performances on the show, I was very surprised and astounded with the kind of talent they have. I wanted to spend some more time with the kids so I took the liberty and invited them home for a tasty Daawat.”

“It was great hanging out with the little contestants and to enjoy their company. We were dancing away and I learnt a thing or two from them. I sang songs for Vaishnavi Prajapati, Aakash Mitra, Akash Thapa, Ritik Diwaker, Shagun Singh and Bishal Sharma and I hope they enjoyed it. I wish them all the best and a lot of success for their future,” he added.