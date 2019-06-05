News

Mika Singh to perform at the grand finale of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
05 Jun 2019 07:59 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2019 is nearing its grand finale. This season is judged by Amaal Malik, Richa Sharma, and Shaan, and hosted by Ravi Dubey.

The celebrated show has got its top six finalists. They are Pritam Acharya, Sugandha Date, Mohammed Faiz, Anushka Patra, Aastha Das, and Aayush KC.

Along with many melodious performances, talented singer Mika Singh will entertain viewers by crooning on popular songs.

Our sources inform us that actors Shahid Kapoor and Kaira Advani are likely to grace the grand finale to promote their upcoming film Kabir Singh.

The final episode will air this Sunday. Dance India Dance’s new season will be launched next week.

Who do you think will take the trophy home?

Tags > Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2019, Pritam Acharya, Sugandha Date, Mohammed Faiz, Anushka Patra, Aastha Das, Aayush KC, six finalists, Dance India Dance, Kaira Advani, Shahid Kapoor,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Aruna Irani and Bindu have a gala time on the...

Aruna Irani and Bindu have a gala time on the sets of Super Dancer
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Mohit Malhotra
Mohit Malhotra
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Sehban Azim
Sehban Azim
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh

past seven days