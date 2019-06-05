Mika Singh to perform at the grand finale of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2019 is nearing its grand finale. This season is judged by Amaal Malik, Richa Sharma, and Shaan, and hosted by Ravi Dubey.



The celebrated show has got its top six finalists. They are Pritam Acharya, Sugandha Date, Mohammed Faiz, Anushka Patra, Aastha Das, and Aayush KC.



Along with many melodious performances, talented singer Mika Singh will entertain viewers by crooning on popular songs.



Our sources inform us that actors Shahid Kapoor and Kaira Advani are likely to grace the grand finale to promote their upcoming film Kabir Singh.



The final episode will air this Sunday. Dance India Dance’s new season will be launched next week.



Who do you think will take the trophy home?