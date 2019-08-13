News

Miley Jab Hum Tum actors have a REUNION

13 Aug 2019 08:09 PM

MUMBAI: When aired, Miley Jab Hum Tum made an audience for itself, and enjoyed popularity. It was one of the most popular youth-centric shows. It went on air from September 2008 and ended in 2010 after two successful seasons. 

Recently, the cast of Miley Jab Hum Tum reunited for a fun weekend. Sanaya Irani with husband Mohit Sehgal, Arjun Bijalni with wife Neha Swami recently had a gala time together. They took to social media and shared several pictures and videos from their meet and fans are quite excited. Mohit shared a series of pictures on his social media and captioned it as, "Here's to the night that turned into morning Cheers #goodfood #goodwine #goodfriends #goodtimes. @arjunbijlani @nehaswami @sanayairani". 

