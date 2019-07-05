Mimi Chakraborty and Ritabhari Chakraborty’s STYLE game was on point at Nusrat Jahan’s wedding reception

MUMBAI: Bengali actress and newly elected Member of Parliament Nusrat Jahan tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum last month. The couple on Thursday hosted a grand reception in Kolkata. The event was a star-studded affair and was attended by prominent personalities from the world of film industry, politics, and business.

Nusrat and her hubby looked super adorable in a picture that has been shared by the former. The actress even wrote a romantic caption that will surely melt your heart. She wrote, 'Whenever i close my eyes, i see the light of ur love shining all over my heart,giving it the best of pleasures ever.. u have changed my life, u complete me,m a lot more with u.. @nikhiljain09 #thenjaffair.'

Take a look below.

Nusrat’s BFF and actor-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty and actress Ritabhari Chakraborty graced the occasion in gorgeous attire. They opted for ethnic wear, and their style game was on point. Ritabhari took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of the duo accompanied by an interesting caption. She wrote that they progressed from the comment section to a picture together. Take a look below.