Mimi Chakraborty in the race for the lead role in ALTBalaji’s It Happened in Calcutta

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar exclusively reported about ALTBalaji’s upcoming web-series titled It Happened in Calcutta

(Read here: ALTBalaji’s next, titled It Happened in Calcutta, to launch soon!).

The series revolves around a girl studying in a medical college. She aspires to become a doctor and falls in love with a flamboyant and good-looking boy.



As per reports, Karan Kundra is finalized to play the lead role in the project.



The makers are looking out for an apt choice to play the female lead.



Around 200 actresses auditioned for the role. Our sources have informed us that popular Bengali television and cinema actress Mimi Chakraborty has also auditioned for the project.



A source said, 'Mimi has auditioned for the role. However, only time will tell if she will be finalized or not.'

Mimi was a part of shows like Bojhena Se Bojhena and Gaaner Oparey

We couldn’t connect with Mimi for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.