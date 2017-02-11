Hot Downloads

News

Mimi turns a year older today: T-town showers birthday wishes

By TellychakkarTeam
11 Feb 2017 06:58 PM

Sizzling beauty of T-town Mimi Chakraborty turns a year today (11 February).  The actress has wooed the audience by her power packed performance in a number of Bengali flicks. She is known for films like Bojhena Shey Bojhena, Golpo Holeo Shotti, Katmundu, Shudhu Tomari Jonyo and Gangster.

As the pretty lady celebrates her birthday today, her friends from the industry showered her with warm wishes via Twitter.    

Here check out what they said-

Tellychakkar.com wishes Mimi a very happy birthday.

 

