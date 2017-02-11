Mimi turns a year older today: T-town showers birthday wishes

Sizzling beauty of T-town Mimi Chakraborty turns a year today (11 February). The actress has wooed the audience by her power packed performance in a number of Bengali flicks. She is known for films like Bojhena Shey Bojhena, Golpo Holeo Shotti, Katmundu, Shudhu Tomari Jonyo and Gangster.

As the pretty lady celebrates her birthday today, her friends from the industry showered her with warm wishes via Twitter.

Here check out what they said-

Wish u very happy Birthday @mimichakraborty God bless u — rajchoco (@iamrajchoco) February 11, 2017

#Gangster 1st day 1st shot! What memories! Life changing! Wish you the universe @mimichakraborty pic.twitter.com/HLWit5GrSp — Birsa Dasgupta (@BirsaDasgupta) February 11, 2017

Hello @mimichakraborty A big hug to you.. Happy Birthday!! Loads of love... God bless!! — Jeet (@jeet30) February 11, 2017

Happy birthday @mimichakraborty love & hugs..& of course I guarantee more leg pulling & fierce fights to follow..shine on — Abir Chatterjee (@itsmeabir) February 11, 2017

Happy birthday @mimichakraborty .. Stay super hot,stay beautiful n stay blessed,always.. Loads of luv,hug.. Peace n well being to u. — Sudipa Chatterjee (@sudiparannaghor) February 11, 2017

Happyyyy birthday sweetheart @mimichakraborty have a great one .... I missed the party badly pic.twitter.com/aYgCK4yea7 — Tonushree (@tanushree_10) February 11, 2017

happy birthday to one of our finest actors @mimichakraborty stay blessed — Rajachanda (@Rajachanda) February 11, 2017

Many many happy returns of the day sweetheart @mimichakraborty..hv a rocking life with full of happiness..love & hugs..HAPPY BIRTHDAY — Oindrila Sen (@Love_Oindrila) February 11, 2017

Happy Birthday mimzee @mimichakraborty loads of n pic.twitter.com/R8r5dhI7Gb — Sayantika Banerjee (@sayantika12) February 11, 2017

Tellychakkar.com wishes Mimi a very happy birthday.