Mini to play cupid for Hanuman and Babita

08 Aug 2019

MUMBAI: ‘Cupid’ is the symbol of love, responsible to bring two people together who are in love with each other. In the on-going track of Sony Entertainment Television’s Patiala Babes, Hanuman Singh played by Aniruddh dave is attempting to express his feelings towards Babita played by Paridhi Sharma, but he is facing a lot of difficulties as he is shy and hesitant. Mini portrayed by Ashnoor Kaur, who is daughter to Babita, will now take a step forward and play ‘cupid’ to bring Hanuman and Babita close. Along with being a daughter, Mini is also Babita's best friend and calls her 'Babes'. Taking the responsibility of a best friend, Mini is now going to help Hanuman Singh impress Babes.

In reality, Ashnoor likes to play cupid and doesn’t miss a chance to get two people close to start a romantic relationship. She feels it's a of contentment and happiness to help people connect and express their feelings for one another. It is amazing to know that the arrow of love has hit the bulls eye. Ashnoor enjoys playing cupid so much, that once she helped her cousin confess his feelings to his friend and they ended up marrying each other.

 Ashnoor sharing her excitement of for the upcoming track, said, “I love the latest track of our show where I will be playing cupid for Babita and Hanuman. I believe that my bond with Babita will definitely grow stronger through this track. This is like one of my wishes coming true. Even in reality, I always posses this desired to act cupid for my close ones and bring two people together who are in love. It is extremely heart warming and gives me immense pleasure in seeing two lovers, settle together. I believe, it is a noble deed”

 In the current track, Mini along with Mickey and other friends will be insisting Hanuman Singh to speak up and confess his feelings for Babita.  

