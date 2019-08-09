Minni and Babita joins hand to revive Hanuman out of past pain in Patiala Babes

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television popular daily soap Patiala Babes is up for new drama and dhamaka.

Hanuman's past pain is revived after what all had happened, Hanuman is in pain after getting thay legal paper.

Hanuman's past comes in front of him, Hanuman is back in ex-wife Imarti's memories and speaks badly with Babita.

Minni has found all truth and here Babita had taken a decision to stay away from Hanuman after what all he said.

While here Minni takes charge and seeks Babita's help to revive Hanuman out of the past pain and turn his support.

Babita is all lost as she doesn't know how will Hanuman take it, but Minni tells Babita that Hanuman had stood by them when they need him and not its time for them to stand by Hanuman.