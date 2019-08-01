News

Minni turns cupid for Babita and Hanuman in Patiala Babes

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Aug 2019 04:56 PM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Sony Entertainment Television's popular daily soap Patiala Babes is up for high-voltage drama.

Babita and Hanuman's love is visible to Minni, and she has also accepted it.

Minni has realized that her Babes has the right to move ahead in her life and find love for herself.

Babita, meanwhile, does not want to take this relationship forward, as here she believes that she doesn't deserve Hanuman.

Minni is in tears seeing Babita's condition. She thus decides to play cupid in their love story.

Minni gets into action to make Babita and Hanuman confess their love for each other.

Tags > Minni, Babita, Hanuman, Patiala Babes, Sony Entertainment, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, upcoming episode, track, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs at the launch of The Clique Club

Celebs at the launch of The Clique Club
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Saumya Seth
Saumya Seth
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Rohit Roy
Rohit Roy
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Sehban Azim
Sehban Azim
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma

past seven days