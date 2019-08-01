Minni turns cupid for Babita and Hanuman in Patiala Babes

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Sony Entertainment Television's popular daily soap Patiala Babes is up for high-voltage drama.

Babita and Hanuman's love is visible to Minni, and she has also accepted it.

Minni has realized that her Babes has the right to move ahead in her life and find love for herself.

Babita, meanwhile, does not want to take this relationship forward, as here she believes that she doesn't deserve Hanuman.

Minni is in tears seeing Babita's condition. She thus decides to play cupid in their love story.

Minni gets into action to make Babita and Hanuman confess their love for each other.