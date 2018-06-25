Miraj creates hell for Kabir; Kabir to marry Zara in Ishq Subhan Allah?

MUMBAI: Zee TV's Ishq Subhan Allah is witnessing heavy dose of drama these days. The daily soap is questioning laws and customs in quite a right way. Now in the upcoming episodes, another aspect of the community would be questioned.

As we all know that Kabir (Adnan Khan) had asked Zara (Eisha Singh) for a divorce. Zara is taken aback by the triple talaq thrown by her husband's mouth. As per the Sharia Law, if the divorce is not accepted by the wife, she can demand an amount which was promised to her during the Nikaah ceremony.

As a result, to not let Kabir divorce her, she will ask for a compensation of 1 crores. However, Kabir won't nudge back. Despite not having the money, he will not let the divorce get scrapped since it has become a matter of ego for him.

Miraj (Gautam Vig) will then come into the picture. He will offer him the amount, making Kabir indebted to him.

(PHOTOS: Zee TV's Ishq Subhan Allah & Piyaa Albela's Mahaepisode)

Not just this, as per the upcoming track, he will try to woo Zara so as to get married to her. Will he be successful in his plans?

On the other hand, Zara will also plan to take all of this in the court. That's when Kabir's mother Aisha will visit her in the dargah and ask her to leave the case and not drag Kabir to court. However, Zara will be persistent since she believes it is about a woman's right.

Will the war between the two intensify? What will happen further in the show? Stay tuned to know more.