Mishmee Das returns to TV with Colors Bangla’s Gachhkouto

Actress Mishmee Das, who was last seen in Zee Bangla's Premer Phande (Ravi Ojha Productions), is returning to fiction after a gap of eight months via Colors Bangla’s new offering Gachhkouto and that too in a completely different avatar.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, the actress talked about her new project and the character she is playing in it. Mishmee said, “Well, it's about a girl and her struggle after her mother dies.”

“My character is this school girl, who's the daughter of a courtesan. When her mother dies, she finds out about her father and then her search for her father starts,” she added.

How old are you shown in the serial? “Well, a lot younger than my own age…haha,” replied the actress.

Talking about her reaction when she was offered the role, she shared, “I was always a fan of Leena Gangopadhyay's writing and I totally love the script of Gachhkouto. I was excited to do the part even before I heard the story.”

When quizzed if she was nervous to play a school girl after playing a woman or a married woman in her previous projects and if she took it as a challenge, she quipped, “Well, this character is completely different from the previous characters I've played and I was told I don't have the look to play anything but an upright modern girl so, it's a great opportunity for me to break that.”

“Yes, it is a challenge because I'm doing something like this for the first time. And I believe I won't let anyone down,” she added with confidence.

Way to go, pretty girl!

Produced by Magic Moments, Gachhkouto will start from 26 June airing every Monday to Friday at 10 pm.

Apart from Gachhkouto, Mishmee, who also acted in the daily Rajjotok, is awaiting the release of her debut film Kichu Na Bola Kotha.

Keep visiting this space for more updates.