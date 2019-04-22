Mishri to go into coma in Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Abhi decides to go to Pragya’s house in Kumkum Bhagya, and other Spoiler Updates

MUMBAI: Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows.



Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2: Mishti ignores Veer; enjoys love for Ruhaan



In the upcoming episode, Mishti ignores Veer and enjoys her love for Ruhaan. As Ruhaan leaves for work, the duo gets restless, as they start missing each other.



Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna: Janhvi's insecure because of Kabir and Kavya’s marital alliance



In the upcoming episode, Kabir introduces his wife Kavya to the Mittal family. Everyone in the family is in a deep state of shock, as Kabir has married a woman with a son. The family finally accepts their relation, but it seems that Janhvi is really not happy with this wedding news.



Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi decides to go to Pragya’s house



In the upcoming episode, Abhi and Pragya are on the brink of meeting each other after years. After Pragya rescues Rhea from jail, the mother and daughter have a cute interaction. Now, Abhi learns about Pragya’s good deed from Rhea. He wants to meet and thank the lady who helped get his daughter out of jail.



Further, Abhi goes to the house and meets Pragya’s family. But unfortunately, Pragya is in the washroom and will not be able to meet him. However, Abhi starts talking to the others, hoping to meet the lady who saved his daughter.



Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Friendship to bloom between Akshat and Guddan



In the upcoming episode, Dadi Bua and Guddan have a clash in ideologies with respect to how a mother-in-law has to rule over her daughters-in-law.



While Guddan is reeling under the pressure put up by Dadi Bua, Akshat and Guddan develop a new and interesting equation.



Akshat helps Guddan again, and they will slowly but steadily become good friends.



Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji: Sanya and Happy to get into an argument



In the upcoming episode, Shaan Randhawa and Ranvijay engage in a physical fight for Happy. With the fight resulting in injuries to Shaan, Happy is seen nursing Shaan back to health.



Further, Sanya gets into an argument with Happy and says that she has a habit of getting close to every man she is with. Sanya asks her to stop being friendly with Shaan. Sanya throws Happy out of the room and does her bit to help Shaan.



Meri Hanikarak Biwi: Mishri to go into coma



In the coming episode, Ira and Mishri’s car meets with an accident and almost falls off the cliff. They are soon rushed to the hospital, wherein Mishri goes into a coma, leaving Akhilesh devastated about how to tell Ira.



Later, Bhavik comes up with the idea of making a duplicate robot of Mishri for Pushpa and Ira so that they don’t go into a shock while Mishri recovers in the hospital. Akhilesh is shocked to see the new Mishri.