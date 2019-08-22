Mishti and Kuhu’s life to change on Kunal and Kuhu’s wedding night in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: Star Plus' daily soap opera Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is seeing a high-voltage track in the ongoing storyline.

Kunal and Kuhu’s wedding sees many ups and downs as Meenakshi tries her best to stop the marriage.

Fortunately, she fails, and finally, Kunal and Kuhu get married.

YRHPK is soon bringing a maha-episode on 24th August

The new promo shows Mishti and Kuhu enjoying happy times.

Where Mishti is having a loving talk with Abeer, Kuhu is waiting for Kunal on her wedding night.

The twist in the tale comes when there is a knock on their doors.

Kuhu and Mishti are both shattered when they open the door.

It will be interesting to see what big revelation will change Mishti and Kuhu’s life forever.