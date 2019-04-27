News

Mishti and Veer break up in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Apr 2019 02:30 PM
MUMBAI: Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 is high on drama these days as the lives of Mishti, Ruhaan, Veer, and Rohan change after Mishti breaks up with Veer.

In the previous episode, we have seen that Mishti and Veer are engaged, but differences crop up between them soon.

Mishti and Veer have a few misunderstandings, and things aren't working too well.

Mishti is skeptical over her decision to marry Veer, and Ruhaan becomes the reason to make Mishti's believe so.

Mishti has started to fall for Ruhaan, and now, her differences with Veer seem bigger to her.

Mishti soon makes up her mind to break up with Veer for Ruhaan.

What more drama will unfold? How will Veer react to this?
Tags > Mishti, Veer, Ruhaan, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2, Spoiler Aler, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Srivastava
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Aasma Siddiqui
Aasma Siddiqui
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi

past seven days