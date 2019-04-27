Mishti and Veer break up in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2

MUMBAI: Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 is high on drama these days as the lives of Mishti, Ruhaan, Veer, and Rohan change after Mishti breaks up with Veer.



In the previous episode, we have seen that Mishti and Veer are engaged, but differences crop up between them soon.



Mishti and Veer have a few misunderstandings, and things aren't working too well.



Mishti is skeptical over her decision to marry Veer, and Ruhaan becomes the reason to make Mishti's believe so.



Mishti has started to fall for Ruhaan, and now, her differences with Veer seem bigger to her.



Mishti soon makes up her mind to break up with Veer for Ruhaan.



What more drama will unfold? How will Veer react to this?