Mishti answers the most awaited question of her marriage in Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is coming up with some major drama in its ongoing episodes. The ongoing track showcases how the families are enjoying Ketki’s sangeet ceremony.

As per the track, Mishti is asked to give her reply that whether she would marry Kunal or not.



In the upcoming episode, the audience will witness Mishti finally giving her answer. She will meet Abir, Kunal, dadaji and will refuse to marry at the moment. She would ask for time before taking such a big decision.



It will be interesting to see how Meenakshi reacts to Mishti’s answer.