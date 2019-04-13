News

Mishti answers the most awaited question of her marriage in Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Apr 2019 11:49 AM

MUMBAI Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is coming up with some major drama in its ongoing episodes. The ongoing track showcases how the families are enjoying Ketki’s sangeet ceremony.    

As per the track, Mishti is asked to give her reply that whether she would marry Kunal or not.     

In the upcoming episode, the audience will witness Mishti finally giving her answer. She will meet Abir, Kunal, dadaji and will refuse to marry at the moment. She would ask for time before taking such a big decision.

It will be interesting to see how Meenakshi reacts to Mishti’s answer.
Tags > Mishti, Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke, Meenakshi, Ketki, Abir, Kunal, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor

past seven days