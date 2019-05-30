Mishti breaks alliance with Kunal in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is high on drama. Rajshri is hiding a part of Mishti's past from everyone. Meenakshi wants to expose Naman at the ceremony so that the engagement is called off.

The days of Kunal and Mishti’s engagement arrives, and Mishti finds herself in a dilemma after she learns about a big secret of Kunal.

Meenakshi hides Kunal’s ex-girlfriend Shweta's photograph in Mishti's dress to make her call off the engagement. Her plan seems to work as Mishti breaks the marriage alliance with Kunal.

During the engagement ceremony, Mishti hesitates to get engaged with Kunal as she is upset with him for hiding his past secrets from her.

Meanwhile, Naman also comes to the function and creates drama, as per Meenakshi's plan.

Meenakshi shames Mishti for being a murderer’s daughter.

It will be interesting to see how Mishti proves her innocence.