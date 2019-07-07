News

Mishti confesses her love to Abeer in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is high on drama, as Abeer and Mishti are falling in love with each other, and very soon, a sweet love story will blossom between them.

Meanwhile, a deadly tragedy hits Abeer as he gets stuck in a cyclone.

Shockingly, a cyclone hits Gujarat, and Abeer is stuck in his car in the storm.

The family is unaware of the accident, and Mishti gets restless and worried when she hears about the cyclone news. She tries contacting Abeer but fails.

Moreover, Abir is injured and subsequently hospitalized.

Mishti rushes to find Abeer and even fights against the police who try to stop her. She finally finds Abeer in an injured state.

Mishti confesses her love for Abeer and asks him to wake up. She says that whoever loved her eventually left her and that she can't afford to lose him.

