Mishti fears repeating history in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 is filled with high drama with the love triangle between Mishti, Veer, and Ruhaan.



As per the previous track, a boy asks Ruhaan to buy roses and propose to Mishti. Owing to this, Mishti lashes out at Ruhaan for ruining her life by entering it.



Ruhaan is angry seeing this reaction and confronts Mishti about the same.



In anger, Mishti reveals that she has developed strange feelings towards him and that she is afraid of repeating Kunal’s history.



Mishit blames Ruhaan for the goof-up.



It will be interesting to see how Ruhaan handles the situation.