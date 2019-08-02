News

Mishti gives up on her love; chooses Kunal and Kuhu’s happiness in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Aug 2019 08:45 AM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is high on drama. Mishti and Abeer's love story has begun, and Meenakshi is against it.

She gives an ultimatum to Mishti and tells her that if she does not break her relationship with Abeer, she will break Kunal and Kuhu’s alliance.

In the upcoming episode, Meenakshi tells Mishti that if she wants Kunal and Kuhu’s relationship to work, she will have to stay away from Abeer.

Meanwhile, Abeer is excited, as he knows that Mishti loves him as much as he loves her.

However, Mishti knows that Vishambhar will be shattered if Kuhu's wedding is called off.

Mishti thus chooses her family and Kuhu’s happiness over her love for Abeer.

It will be interesting to see how Abeer reacts to this.

Tags > Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Abir, Mishti, Kuhu, Kunal, Star Plus, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kartik and Vedika’s mehendi ceremony in Yeh Rishta

Kartik and Vedika’s mehendi ceremony in Yeh Rishta
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Paras V Chhabraa
Paras V Chhabraa
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Kunwar Amar
Kunwar Amar
Deepali Kishore
Deepali Kishore
Priya Arya
Priya Arya
Chavvi Mittal
Chavvi Mittal
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Karan Grover
Karan Grover

past seven days