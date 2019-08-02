Mishti gives up on her love; chooses Kunal and Kuhu’s happiness in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is high on drama. Mishti and Abeer's love story has begun, and Meenakshi is against it.

She gives an ultimatum to Mishti and tells her that if she does not break her relationship with Abeer, she will break Kunal and Kuhu’s alliance.

In the upcoming episode, Meenakshi tells Mishti that if she wants Kunal and Kuhu’s relationship to work, she will have to stay away from Abeer.

Meanwhile, Abeer is excited, as he knows that Mishti loves him as much as he loves her.

However, Mishti knows that Vishambhar will be shattered if Kuhu's wedding is called off.

Mishti thus chooses her family and Kuhu’s happiness over her love for Abeer.

It will be interesting to see how Abeer reacts to this.