Mishti to have feelings for Ruhaan in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka

MUMBAI: Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 will showcase interesting twists and turns in the upcoming episode, in which the lives of Mishti, Ruhaan, Veer, and Pari take a major turn.

In the previous episode, Mishti asks Ruhaan to wish her on her birthday. Although his wish touches her heart, she wants more from Ruhaan.

Meanwhile, Pari question her about her fantasy, and Mishti can think only of Ruhaan and not Veer.

Unfortunately, Mishti is unable to control her feelings of love towards Ruhaan and is getting attracted towards him.

It will be interesting to see how Mishti keeps herself away from Ruhaan. Or will she take things ahead with Ruhaan?