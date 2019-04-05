News

Mishti to have feelings for Ruhaan in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Apr 2019 05:25 PM

MUMBAI: Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 will showcase interesting twists and turns in the upcoming episode, in which the lives of Mishti, Ruhaan, Veer, and Pari take a major turn.

In the previous episode, Mishti asks Ruhaan to wish her on her birthday. Although his wish touches her heart, she wants more from Ruhaan.

Meanwhile, Pari question her about her fantasy, and Mishti can think only of Ruhaan and not Veer.

Unfortunately, Mishti is unable to control her feelings of love towards Ruhaan and is getting attracted towards him.

It will be interesting to see how Mishti keeps herself away from Ruhaan. Or will she take things ahead with Ruhaan?

Tags > Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2, Voot, Mishti, Ruhaan, Veer, Pari, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Bhojpuri actors on the set of The Kapil Sharma...

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia

past seven days