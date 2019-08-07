Mishti to KISS Abeer in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke?

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke will showcase interesting twists and turns.

It was earlier seen that Mishti is upset because of Meenakshi’s blackmailing.

Neither can she follow Meenakshi’s orders, nor can she share her problem with Abeer.

However, Mishti tries to distract herself and decides to enjoy the hen’s party.

Meanwhile, Abeer and Kunal get drunk and start dreaming about Mishti and Kuhu respectively.

Mishti and Kuhu are also sailing in the same boat.

Further, Mishti kisses Abeer in their dreamy romance.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.