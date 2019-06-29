News

Mishti risks her life for Abeer again Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Jun 2019 09:20 AM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is very interesting. Abeer has realized his feelings for Mishti and now wants Mishti to realize her love for him. Thus, he tries to make her jealous, which works in his favour.

Moreover, Kunal's ex Shweta plans to create a rift between Abeer and Kunal.

For this, she uses Mishti and fakes a molestation attempt. Fortunately, Abeer reaches on time and saves Mishti. On seeing Abeer, she runs to him and hugs him.

Finally, Abeer and Mishti share a special moment of love.

In the upcoming episode, Abeer gets stuck in a thunderstorm. Mishti tries to get in touch with him but fails.

She is worried and starts missing Abeer. When she learns that Abeer is stuck in a thunderstorm, she risks her life to save him.

It will be interesting to see if Mishti manages to save Abeer. Will they confess their love subsequently?

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It highlights the perspective of today's generation about arranged marriages. The show is being loved for its talented cast and the chemistry between the main and parallel leads (Shaheer Sheikh, Ritvik Arora, Rhea Sharma, and Kaveri Priyam).

past seven days