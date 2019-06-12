Mishti shot dead while saving Abeer in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is high on drama as Abeer will soon express his feelings to Mishti, and on the other hand Kunal to as started to suspect that something is brewing between Abeer and Mishti.

In the upcoming episode Abeer and Mishti along with the NGO workers are tyring to open a school in the village and is even working against the goons working.

Swapan is the goon who is active in the village and here he kidnaps Kunal and Kuhu to threaten Abeer.

Swapan asks Abeer to sign on property papers which he has purchased for school and Abeer is stuck as he has to save Kunal and Kuhu.

Mishti thus turns help for Abeer and fools Swapan and fights against goons to give the opportunity to Abeer to escape with Kunal and Kuhu.

Swapan point’s gun at Abeer and Mishti comes in-between, but is not shot as the fire was in air but Abeer got scared and imagined Mishti to have got shot which scared the living hell out of him.

It will be interesting to see how will Mishit and Abeer’s relationship move on from here.