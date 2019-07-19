Mishti suffers from Kidney failure, and Pari donates her kidney to save Mishti in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 is up for more exciting twist and drama.



After she faints in wedding mandap, she is rushed into the hospital where doctors reveal about Mishti's kidney failure.



Radhika faints, and Pari is shocked, here Veer unveils how much Mishti loves Ruhaan and was sacrificing everything for Pari.



Pari is shocked to learn this, and here she asks Ruhaan to fill Mshti's hairline as she was going for operation and says that his love will save her.