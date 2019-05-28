Mishti turns saviour for Meenakshi in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Yeh Risthey Hai Pyaar Ke has winning hearts and charts from the time of its launch.



The makers at Director's Kut Productions have been keeping viewers hooked with its interesting plot. They have successfully generated a lot of curiosity among the audience.



In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness the engagement ceremony of Kunal (Ritvik Arora) and Mishti (Rhea Sharma).



The function has many dance performances. Abir and Kunal's mother Meenakshi surprises everyone by playing a sitar.



However, the chandelier above Meenakshi is on the verge of falling on her.



Thankfully, Mishti happens to see the chandelier losing it grip. She quickly rushes to Meenakshi and pushes her in order to save her. Everyone is glad that she escaped unhurt from this big mishap.