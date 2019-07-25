Mishti's CHALLENGE to Kunal and Kuhu in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is high on drama. Abeer and Mishti have fallen in love with each other. Now, Meenakshi, Kunal, and Kuhu are trying to break their relationship, because Meenakshi doesn’t like Mishti. Moreover, she doesn’t like Kuhu either and tries to create misunderstandings between Kunal and her. However, Kunal and Kuhu get engaged despite all odds.

The ongoing track focuses on how Kuhu has helped Kunal and trapped Mishti in a shocking scandal. She has mailed pictures of Kunal and Shweta's kiss from Mishti's account.

However, Abeer trusts Mishti and takes a stand for her in front of Kunal, Meenakshi, and others.

In the upcoming episode, Mishti is shocked to learn that Kuhu is responsible for sending the email to Kunal.

Thus, Mishti confronts Kuhu, who then unravels the truth and warns her that she will separate her from Abeer by hook or by crook.

However, Kuhu’s warning does not affect Abeer and Mishti’s love.

Mishti challenges Kuhu that she will win Abeer and his love.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.