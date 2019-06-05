Mishti's cheating allegation over Abeer affects their friendship in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI : The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is high on drama as Abeer is finally going to confess his feelings for Mishti, and on the other hand Meenakshi is trying her best to break Kunal and Mishit’s relationship.

In the upcoming episode, Mishiti will get a shock to know for what all she was getting happy for was not done by Kunal and was done by Abeer for her.

Mishti will realize that Kunal is not her soulmate and he is not the person who is made for her and she is hurt and feels bad that her best friend Abeer cheated her and didn’t tell her the truth.

She confronts Abeer about the same and accuses him of cheating and not respecting the friendship that they share.

Abeer will try his best to explain the situation to Mishti and expressed his heart out but Mishti is angry and hurt and refuses to listen to him which affects their friendship.

It will be interesting to see how Abeer will mend their friendship.