‘Missing’ Baba Saa to return in Woh Apna Sa

Time to witness a major drama in Zee TV’s Woh Apna Sa.

The above Alchemy Productions’ show recently took a leap of 20 years and introduced a reincarnation and revenge drama post the story jump.

Aditya (Sudeep Sahir) reborn as Arjun while Jhanvi reincarnated as Jia.

Now, in the coming episodes, finally Arjun and Jia will come face to face. It will be interesting to see if the duo will realise their past connection.

On the other hand, Aditya’s dad Baba saa (Vikram Sahu), who was missing all this while, will finally return. He is kept captive by Samar (Ashish Kapoor) and Nisha (Mansi Salvi). They will be seen treating Baba Saa like a slave.

Will Baba Saa manage to escape from Samar and Nisha’s trap?

We reached out to the actors but they remained available.